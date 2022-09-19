Looking for a new job opportunity? Attend KVOA’s career fair Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — For the second time this year, dozens of businesses will take part in KVOA’s job fair.
If you’re searching for a new job opportunity, make sure to attend the event on Sept. 21. Register here to attend!
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way.
Employers include Afni, Banner University Medicine, Pima County Sheriff's Department, Royal Automotive Group, CODAC, Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Southern Arizona Family Services, and many more. See full list here.