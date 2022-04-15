Looking for a furry friend? Southern Arizona animal shelters hold adoption event this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Local animal shelters and rescues say they're struggling to find homes for their pets and need your help! That's why they're teaming up for a countywide adoption event this weekend.
Five shelters and rescues will have thousands of pets up for adoptions across Pima County. The goal is to find homes for 400 pets.
Pima Animal Care Center said it's been in either code red or code orange since July of last year. It has about 600 pets at the shelter with 1,200 in foster care on any given day, taking in an additional 50 to 100 pets every day not including the number of people who are rehoming their pets.
PACC will have $0 adoption fees for all pets this weekend and for the first time since 2020, the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is offering same-day adoptions and walk-ins with no appointments necessary. The shelter hopes opening up will open some hearts and get some feline friends adopted.
On Saturday, the Hermitage will be getting in the Easter spirit by hosting an “Adoption Eggstravaganza.” The event will feature games, activities, food, and an egg hunt for kids.
Shelters and rescues participating:
- The Animal League of Green Valley
April 15-16
1600 West Duval Mine Rd., Green Valley
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary
April 15-16
5278 E. 21st St.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Humane Society of Southern Arizona
April 15-16
635 W. Roger Road
noon to 7 p.m.
- Southern Arizona Cat Rescue
April 16
PetSmart at 4374 N. Oracle Rd.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pima Animal Care Center
April 15-16
4000 North Silverbell Road
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you want to help but can't adopt or foster pets, you can make monetary donations. Donations of pet food, toys, treats, blankets, towels and other care items will also be accepted.
