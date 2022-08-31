Longest serving US Marshal to retire

TUCSON (KVOA) — After decades of service, U.S. Marshal David Gonzales made the rounds and said goodbye to his deputies.
He was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2002. And he was re-appointed by presidents Obama, Trump, and Biden.
Gonzales is the third Latino to hold a U.S. Marshal position.
In all, Gonzales is leaving behind nearly a half-century in law enforcement.
He told his troops the Arizona district is considered the best in the nation because of their hard work and he was honored to work alongside them.
David Gonzales told News 4 Tucson, Tucson holds a very special place in his heart.
He added it's a bittersweet day for him as he sat down and talked about some of his biggest cases over the past two decades.
"January 8th, that was one of the bad days I had as a U.S. Marshal,” he said. “That's when Chief Judge John Roll was killed.”
Judge John Roll was among the six who were shot and killed on January 8, 2011.
This Safeway on Oracle and Ina roads was where U.S Rep. Gabby Giffords was holding a Congress on your Corner event.
Gonzales was in Phoenix and immediately drove to Tucson.
"That memory is etched in my brain but what I will remember about him is what a wonderful man he was,” he said.
He remained in Tucson for nine days. He was also responsible for the security of the shooter, Jared Loughner.
"That was very difficult to deal with him but you have to be professional about it and do your job and move on,” he said.
Another difficult case, the disappearance of 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012.
"Everybody that worked that case was to realize that this young girl kidnapped from her bedroom in middle of the night," Gonzales said.
He said he and the officers realized this could happen to any of them.
Then came the other most tragic event in his 20-year career.
"Deputy Marshall Chase White killed in 2018, Nov. 29," he said.
He was killed in the line of duty as he was serving an arrest warrant.
The death still affects his office today.
"We have a tribute of him, where he used to sit and that tribute will be for Chase as long as this building is here."
Gonzales’ last day will be Wednesday. He said he plans to go into the private sector as a consultant and travel with his wife, who recently retired as a lawyer after 40 years.