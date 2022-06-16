Loft Kids Fest to return in July

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Loft Kid Fest is back.
Every Saturday and Sunday during the month of July, The Loft Cinema will be playing a variety of popular children's movies.
The event kicks off July 1 with a Looney Tunes party and screening at 6 p.m. at Himmel Park, in the “grass amphitheater,” 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
The family-friendly events will feature games, activities, giveaways and free popcorn.
Family films that will be featured include The Lion King, Sonic The Hedgehog, Abominable and more. Each weekend, doors will open at 9:15 a.m. and films will begin 10:00 a.m. at 3233 East Speedway Blvd.
For more information and to see schedules, visit www.loftcinema.org