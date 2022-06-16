 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Loft Kids Fest to return in July

Lion King

FILE — Scene from the 2019 film 'The Lion King' from Disney. The Loft Cinema will feature 'The Lion King' on July 31 during its Loft Kids Fest event. 

 Walt Disney Studios

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Loft Kid Fest is back.

Every Saturday and Sunday during the month of July, The Loft Cinema will be playing a variety of popular children's movies.

The event kicks off July 1 with a Looney Tunes party and screening at 6 p.m. at Himmel Park, in the “grass amphitheater,” 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.

The family-friendly events will feature games, activities, giveaways and free popcorn.

Family films that will be featured include The Lion King, Sonic The Hedgehog, Abominable and more. Each weekend, doors will open at 9:15 a.m. and films will begin 10:00 a.m. at 3233 East Speedway Blvd.

For more information and to see schedules, visit www.loftcinema.org

