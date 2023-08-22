Lockdown lifted at Flowing Wells High School

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police say officers were able to arrive at Flowing Hells High School quickly, and after checking the school, no one was located.
There are no reported injuries and no information a shooting occurred.
The school was placed on lockdown while officers checked the area.
The area is now safe for parents to pick up their kids.
