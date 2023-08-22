 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST
FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES...

At 452 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast
of Picacho Peak State Park, or 20 miles south of Florence, moving
northwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts are still possible with this storm
complex.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Lockdown lifted at Flowing Wells High School

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police say officers were able to arrive at Flowing Hells High School quickly, and after checking the school, no one was located.

There are no reported injuries and no information a shooting occurred.

The school was placed on lockdown while officers checked the area.

The area is now safe for parents to pick up their kids.

