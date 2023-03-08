Local Walgreens using unusual approach to prevent loitering

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Walgreens parking lot in midtown Tucson was a hang out for people in the unhoused population, but not anymore.
Walgreens says some stores are playing classical tunes to keep people from loitering outside.
A clerk at the store told News 4 Tucson it's to keep homeless people from sleeping around the store and people in the neighborhood say it's working.
Walgreens told News 4 Tucson, "We take steps to ensure the music is only loud enough for the immediate are around the store and cannot be heard by residents in surrounding neighborhoods."
Matt Sparks works nearby has noticed a fewer unhoused people hanging around since Walgreens started playing the music.
"We've probably seen a reduction of 80%," said Sparks.
While the neighbors say the music is doing what it's supposed to do, some people don't like it.
A customer told News 4 Tucson, "every time I come here, the music kind of annoys me."
Walgreens isn't the only store using this tactic, some 7/11's in Los Angeles are doing it too.