Local Tucson man fearing he will get dropped from medicaid

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man with a rare disease is fearing for his life after he will get dropped from medicaid at the end of this month.
Thousands of Arizonans could possibly lose medical coverage after a pandemic era protection came to an end earlier this month. That means they will have to find a different insurance provider.
"I didn't want to die this way," said Medicaid recipient Joe Lohrstorfer.
He tells News 4 Tucson for the past ten years he has been dealing with multiple illnesses including a rare disease called Acromegaly.
Lohrstorfer said "This was what Andre the Giant had, but he had it before anyone knew what it was. By that time it was already too late for him. I overproduce the insulin growth hormone and you're supposed to be under 200 as an adult. Mine was over 700, so they immediately did brain surgery."
Lohrstorfer said his life depends on keeping his medicaid coverage, which will end this month.
The Arizona health care cost containment system told him he is not eligible for coverage anymore.
Lohrstorfer said "They base their qualification on a dollar amount, $1,300 or less. I worked for 45 years, so my disability is twice as much as anybody. I'm $400 over and that won't take care of this catastrophic issue."
According to AHCCCS it's going to take an entire year to find out if 2.5 million people are still eligible for medical care.
AHCCCS is also notifying people by calling, texting and email. Medicaid recipients can also check your renewal date to see if you are eligible by going to az access.gov or calling 602-417-4000.
With nowhere else to turn, Lohrstorfer reached out to Republican Senator Justine Wadsack.
Lohrstorfer said "They haven't gotten back to me yet, but I'm curious if they were able to do anything about that. Her assistant said that he's going to contact the Governor's office. My life depends upon this and so do probably thousands of other people."
Arizona is a part of many states that are dropping Medicaid recipients.