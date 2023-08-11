Local Tucson Hawaiian restaurant raises funds for Maui Wildfire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - It was very busy out here at Solid Grindz Hawaiian BBQ.
The owners today raising funds for those who have been affected by the wildfires in Maui.
“My husband they live out in Hawaii in Maui, and they actually have a bar called guava tree. Right now, there all hands on deck right now there providing hot meals shelter for all the supplies that are needed and everything like that," Toni Gaoteote, owner of Solid Grindz Hawaiian BBQ said.
While wildfires ravage the island of Maui, the owners of Solid Grindz Hawaiian BBQ are coming together to help raise funds.
“To be honest everyone needs help over there, so we decided you know what let’s donate a portion of our sales today to help them out and keep it going," said Gaoteote.
Lines of people flocked to their restaurant to support relief efforts.
“It was shocking seeing everything is gone where we’ve been, and it was pretty devastating," said Ron Rogrant.
“I shared it with my coworkers cause my boss Kay Drop, his actually from the island that were supporting everybody today for. So we thought we’d do lunch now so were here now and it’s for a really good cause," said Joseph Gerbais.
Though thousands of miles away, Toni Gaoteote hopes to do her part to help those who have been affected by the wildfires.
“Everybody needs to keep coming we have plenty of food, so yeah we're going to go all the way until eight o'clock," Toni Gaoteote.
Now there’s plenty of time to come on out and support today’s efforts.
Solid Grindz Hawaiian BBQ will be open till 8:00 p.m. tonight.