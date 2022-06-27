Local shelter: Read to pets to help ease stress during 4th of July fireworks

TUCSON (KVOA) — Active duty and veterans are invited to read to shelter pets to ease their stress during the Fourth of July fireworks.
Humane Society of Southern Arizona is hosting its annual Patriots, Paws and Pages program at its 635 W. Roger Rd on Monday. Sessions are available at 6:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m., and 9:00 p.m.
The holiday can be a stressful time for pets as they fear the loud noises created by firework displays.
"Having someone spend time reading to them during this time will make a difference in their lives," said HSSAZ.
To learn more about the program or to sign up for the event, visit HSSAZ.org/read. Tickets are free and preregistration is required.