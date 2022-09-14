Local shelter partners with Best Friends Animal Society for National Adoption Weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society for National Adoption Weekend.
The campaign was designed to encourage people looking for a pet to adopt, not shop.
National Adoption Weekend will run from Sept. 16 through Sept.18. All pets, including puppies and kittens, will be free to adopt.
Best Friends will also offer financial incentives to the shelter for every animal that is adopted as part of the partnership.
Recent data released by Best Friends has revealed that more people are bringing animals into shelters than are adopting them. This has slowly developed into a crisis.
PACC is subsequently suffering from this crisis; 508 dogs are currently in the shelter. The facility’s ideal capacity number is 390.
According to a press release, “Best Friends and PACC want to spread the message that due to recent problems such as staffing shortages, limited shelter hours, decreased volunteers, and reduced adoption events, the time is now to help save lives by adopting a pet.”.
PACC is open from noon until 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekends.
For more information about PACC and National Adoption Weekend, please visit the PACC website.