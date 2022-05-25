Local school district to review safety protocols amid deadly Texas shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — In light of the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a local school district said it will be reviewing its safety protocols.

Officials said 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 to kill 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. It was the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

"On this graduation day, a day dedicated to celebrating the achievements of thousands of Tucson Unified graduates who will be walking across the stage this evening, we find ourselves heartbroken once again by a horrific acto of violence in a place that is supposed to be the embodiment of peace, safety, and protection for children, school," said Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo Wednesday.

He says the district has its own safety department and it will work with campus principals to develop emergency response protocols.

District officials are expected to meet and review the protocols at an upcoming June board meeting.

TUSD School Safety Department officers will be deployed to the districts' high school graduation ceremonies. TUSD says local law enforcement will also be present.

Trujillo said students in need of support or who would like to speak to someone, may contact counselors on campus or through the Tucson Unified Connect App and Use Talk Space to connect with professional support 24 hours a day.