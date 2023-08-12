Local restaurant breaks records this weekend while raising thousands for Maui Relief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - With wildfires ravaging the island of Maui, a local Tucson restaurant stepped up to provide help.
Yesterday, Solid Grindz Hawaiian BBQ dedicated a portion of their sales to relief efforts, raising a grand total of $5,182.
Toni Gaoteote is the co-owner of Solid Grindz, along with her aunt and husband who is from Samoa.
“To be honest everyone needs help over there,"Gaotetote said. "So we decided you know let’s donate a portion of our sales to help them out."
Gaoteote's family was not directly impacted by the fires, but their cousin-in-laws own a restaurant in Wailuka. Since the fires started their family has provided food for those affected.
"Right now there all hands on deck right now there providing hot meals shelter for all the supplies that are needed and everything like that,” Gaoteote said.
Lines of people flocked to their restaurant to support relief efforts.
Ron Rogrant has visited Maui plenty of times and is shocked to hear how devastating the wildfire has been.
“It was shocking seeing everything is gone where we’ve been and it was pretty devastating." Rogrant said.
The fundraiser ended last night, but Solid Grindz has shared on social media that donations toward the cause can be made here: https://guavatreemaui.com/donate/
