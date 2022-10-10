Local organizations work together to transform 85705 community

TUCSON (KVOA) - Old Pascua is a little greener this weekend.
The Young Tree Planters worked with Tucson Clean and Beautiful to plant trees in the neighborhood. It's one of nine projects, called action activities which aim to transform the 85705 community.
Thrive in the '05 is a community-centered collaboration between residents and businesses to elevate communities which have been historically disinvested in.
Members of Young Tree Leaders grabbed shovels and hit the Old Pascua neighborhood, planting trees for residents Saturday.
"A lot of these neighborhoods, they just have very sparse tree coverage and tree coverage just in general helps neighborhoods," said tree planter, Noah Sagar.
Santiago Suarez received three new trees.
"We've lived here nearly our whole lives and we've been wanting trees." he said.
Many of the tree planters got their start with the Young Tree Leaders organization. They receive $30 for their work, but they take away a lot more.
"I do feel like a sense of joy knowing that I helped out somebody or I did something actually good," said Jesus Ponce. His brother, Jayovani Soto Ponce, has been planting trees for a year.
"It's just a nice thing to do every Saturday, it gives me something to do and also it's nice to know that we're helping out the environment by having fun basically." Soto Ponce said.
This is one of nine action activities are part of a multi-year initiative to transform the area. The city has directed more than $1 million in federal funding into the project.
The project also puts a unique spin on crime reduction.
"What we've seen historically is a lot of policing a lot of defense, a lot of reactive solutions," said Angel Enriquez Breault, Community Restoration Manager with Tucson Clean and Beautiful. "What this really is, is an investment. Tree plantings and other cultural community celebrations, investing in culture and environments of other communities means that people have something to take agency over and be prideful of."
And the new tree owners are definitely proud. "I just want to say thank you. We really appreciate it, I'm very grateful for this." Suarez said.
Tucson's Housing and Community Development Department initiated the collaboration with the ASU School of Social Work, and the City’s Office of Economic Initiatives and Pima Community College downtown campus.
For more information on Thrive in the '05, click here.