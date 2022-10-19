 Skip to main content
Local organizations offer free bikes for underserved youth. Here's how to apply.

  • Updated
  • 0
Perimeter Bicycling Association of America

TUCSON (KVOA) — Applications are open for free bikes for underserved youth ages 7-13.

El Tour de Tucson, Tucson Conquistadors, Tucson Electric Power, Canyon Ranch, Jim Click Automotive Group and Pace Ranch are partnering with faith-based organizations, churches, businesses and local government to provide bikes for children.

According to a news release, more than 500 bikes with helmets will be distributed at local churches and schools by Serve Our City on Nov. 13.

Each recipient will also be given a free registration into El Tour de Tucson Kid’s Fun Ride on Nov. 19.

To apply, visit Tucson Bikes for Change! | Pantano Christian Church (ccbchurch.com). The deadline is Oct. 25.

