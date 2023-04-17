Local organization in need of expanding playground area

TUCSON (KVOA) —A local organization that provides services for children with autism is in need of the communities help expanding their playground area.
The Intermountain Centers already has an autism friendly environment indoors at their Tucson location, but they're looking to take that outdoors with an autism-friendly playground.
For the past 50 years, the organization has been a staple in Tucson working with families on specialized education needs.
The center is working to raise more than $275,000 for the project, and they are hosting a gala to help.
The gala is on April 28. Happy hour and a silent auction will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dinner and dancing is from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
For tickets, click here.