Local cops concerned over new form of fentanyl

TUCSON (KVOA) — Fentanyl has a new look that is of great concern to law enforcement.

It's now making its way into Arizona and just recently was found in Pima County.

Within the last two weeks, Marana patrol officers have taken off nearly 2,000 pills off the street that were laced with fentanyl and they were mixed in with candy.

"It all comes down to good police work," said Lt. Tim Bruenkant.

Patrol officers made two routine traffic stops.

Just after midnight on Aug. 1, a man and a woman were pulled over the man had a warrant the officer checked the vehicle and discovered a bag of candy. Lt. Bruenkant said, "What it revealed inside, numerous M-30 pills mixed in with the candy."

Seven hundred M-30 pills were seized. M-30 is slang for OxyContin, a synthetic opioid that is used as a prescription painkiller. Only these were counterfeit laced with fentanyl.

As were the ones seized on Aug. 10, where the driver had a weapon.

"In plain sight, there was a hand gun and some paraphernalia that revealed a discovery of over 950 pills."

In both cases the drivers and the passengers faced drug charges.

Tucson Police Captain John Leavitt heads the Counter Narcotics Alliance. He told News 4 Tucson, the Marana seizures are the first in the state.

He said the multi-colored pills are called Skittles.

"Skittles are very popular right now and marketing these fentanyl pills as Skittles is going to have," he said. "I think a big impact on young people in our community and we want to get ahead of that."

Since the Marana seizures CNA'S investigation revealed, "We've determined these are in fact these are being sold every day on the street through social media in Tucson."

Capt. Leavitt added the pills are deadly and just one pill can kill you.

