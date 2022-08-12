Local cops concerned over new form of fentanyl

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 615 PM MST. * At 319 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall to the north and northeast of Hickiwan had produced between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rainfall over the past hour in the Hickiwan Wash basin. Rainfall runoff from these storms will result in flash flooding of the Hickiwan Wash, especially as it drains through the village of Hickiwan. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Hickiwan. This includes the following streams and drainages... Hickiwan Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE