Local authorities seek help locating missing vulnerable adult

  • Updated
Pima County Sheriff's Department

UPDATE: Mr. Sayers has been located, according to PCSD.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Officials say 77-year-old George Sayers was last seen in the 8800 Block East Snyder Road at 1 a.m. Monday.

He was reportedly driving a 2020 blue Jeep Renegade with Arizona license plate 123FLG.

Sayers is described as five, feet, 11, inches tall, weighs 180-200 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.