Local authorities seek help locating missing vulnerable adult

UPDATE: Mr. Sayers has been located, according to PCSD.
TUCSON (KVOA) - Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.
Officials say 77-year-old George Sayers was last seen in the 8800 Block East Snyder Road at 1 a.m. Monday.
He was reportedly driving a 2020 blue Jeep Renegade with Arizona license plate 123FLG.
Sayers is described as five, feet, 11, inches tall, weighs 180-200 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.