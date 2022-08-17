 Skip to main content
Local authorities investigate the 5th in-custody death of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
Wade Welch

Wade Welch 

 Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — A death investigation is underway at the Pima County Jail.

Thirty-seven-year-old Wade Welch was taken to the facility by Tucson police and booked on Monday. He died there the following day.

The Pima Critical Incident Team is assisting Tucson Police with the investigation.

News 4 Tucson spoke with Wade Welch's wife and sister, who are extremely distraught.

His wife said he had mental health issues. When he was picked up on Monday, the officer assured her he was going to see to it that Wade would get the help he needed and instead, she said he's dead.

News 4 Tucson obtained video from his initial appearance.

The judge said, "Mr. Welch you have a citation from Aug. 15, 2022 charging you with domestic violence disorderly conduct and domestic violence threatening or intimidating. I am going to enter a plea of not guilty."

Megan Page heads the Public Defender's office.

Investigation underway after man dies in custody at Pima County Jail

She commented Welch is the 24th inmate to die in custody since February 2020.

"No one who is arrested and booked into the county jail should receive a death sentence. It should be a safe place for people and it's certainly incredibly tragic when someone held on a misdemeanor dies in the jail ."

Sheriff Chris Nanos said his numbers are different.

"We've had four up until last night, so five this year. We had 10 the previous year and of those five were due to COVID," he said. " I wasn't around in 2020."

He reassured the public the jail is safe.

"Is it as safe as we can make it I believe we've taken a lot of steps to make it as safe as we can," he said. "And we continue to make efforts."

