Local animal shelter introduces 'Preventing Euthanasia List'

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is launching a new initiative to help prevent the euthanasia of adoptable, healthy dogs. The program is being called the “Preventing Euthanasia List”.
The list displays 20 dogs who PACC believes would be a good fit in a variety of housing situations. The list can be found on the Pima County website.
Director of Animal Services, Monica Dangler, says the program will free up the resources needed for more difficult-to-place dogs in the shelter if successful.
PACC has been at capacity for months and is currently at “code red” due to overcrowding of bigger dogs. An average of 30 dogs have come into the shelter every day over the past few weeks.
The preventing euthanasia list will be implemented any time PACC has fewer than 15 large dog kennels available. It will be updated every Wednesday and released on PACC’s website and on their social media pages.
All adult animals are free to adopt. They come spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Adopters must pay the $20 licensing fee.