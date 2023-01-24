Local animal shelter at capacity, needs fosters and adopters

TUCSON (KVOA) — A second local animal shelter is asking for the community’s help Tuesday.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona says they are at capacity after Pima Animal Care Center's extended closure.
In a news release Tuesday, HSSA said 25 pets were transferred to Monday from partners at Lost and Stray Response Squad, who needed immediate assistance due to PACC’s closure.
PACC announced its closure Jan. 17 due to multiple cases of Strep zoo. They are expected to reopen its doors Tuesday.
According to HSSA, they only have three available kennels Tuesday.
They have also confirmed a transfer from an overcrowded home taking place Wednesday, which will include upwards of 15 to 20 additional at-risk dogs.
Here's how to help:
Click here to foster for HSSA.
Click here to see all current adoptable pets.