Livestock animals being abandoned. Tucson organizations are asking for your help

TUCSON (KVOA) — Livestock animals are being abandoned now more than ever. That's why Desert Springs Equestrian Center is teaming up with Hearts of Tucson to save animals. But they need your help.
There are 30 horses who have been abandoned by their owners and left to die.
Hope, one of the horses, was tied to a tree on the south side near Camino De Oeste just south of Valencia Road. She was there for more than two days without food and water.
By the time rescuers found Hope, she was having a hard time walking as her hooves were rotting, because she was standing in her own poop for a long time.
“People are neglecting their animals cause they don't have enough money. This is above and beyond regular animal neglect that happens with the animals,” said Cindy Butierez, President of Hearts of Tucson. “A lot of large livestock hay prices, supplements and even just the care for the animals has gone up. So, we are seeing a lot more of these neglect cases.”
Thanks to Desert Springs and Heart of Tucson, Hope is making a full recovery. She has gained around 25 pounds since Friday’s rescue.
Desert Springs and Hearts of Tucson need your help to keep these animals alive and healthy. They need volunteers and donations. For more information, visit HEART of Tucson - Home.