List of stores closed on Thanksgiving

Major retailers no longer open their doors on Thanksgiving Day, a permanent shift that started during the COVID-19 pandemic to limit crowds in stores.
In 2021, Target said it would keep its stores closed for the holiday for good. Other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy also made similar announcements.
According to BlackFriday.com, here are some of the major retailers that will be closed Thursday.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ashley Furniture
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed bath & Beyond
- Belk
- Best Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting goods
- Foot Locker
- Home Depot
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Old Navy
- REI
- Simon Properties
- Target
- Ulta
- Walmart