Lightning sparks blaze at northeast Tucson park

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rural Metro Fire Department crews were called out to battle a lightning-sparked fire at Agua Caliente Park near North Tanque Verde Road and East Soldier Trail.
RMFD Assistant Chief Jay Karlik tells News 4 Tucson, the fire began at approximately 3:00 p.m. Thursday.
While the fire was quickly brought under control, firefighters remained at the park for several hours, as they worked on putting out hot-spots.
Pima County has closed the park until further notice, so crews can assess the damage.