Lightning sparks blaze at northeast Tucson park

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rural Metro Fire Department crews were called out to battle a lightning-sparked fire at Agua Caliente Park near North Tanque Verde Road and East Soldier Trail. 

RMFD Assistant Chief Jay Karlik tells News 4 Tucson, the fire began at approximately 3:00 p.m. Thursday. 

While the fire was quickly brought under control, firefighters remained at the park for several hours, as they worked on putting out hot-spots. 

Pima County has closed the park until further notice, so crews can assess the damage. 

Paul Birmingham is an Investigative Producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. He is a three time Edward R. Murrow award winner, native Tucsonan, and a proud Arizona Wildcat.

