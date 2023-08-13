Lightning-caused 'Spud Rock' fire spotted early this morning in Rincon Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) — A wildfire cause by lighting has been reported in Saguaro National Park’s Rincon Mountain, northeast of Spud Rock.

The fire was initially reported early on Sunday, August 13 at 8:00am, and has been deemed the Spud Fire.

The fire is reportedly around 1/10 of an acre in size. No closures are expected at this time.

According to the Saguaro National Park, smoke may be visible from Redington Pass.

A helitak crew with the Coronado National Forest flew in a helicopter that reported the fire is in a deep, rocky drainage.

Due to the remote and rugged drainage, along with the expected incoming precipitation and increased humidity, Saguaro National Park has said that no direct action will take place at this time.

The Coronado helitack crew will continue to monitor the fire daily.

“Due to the size, location and nature of this fire, the park will move forward with frequent monitoring,” stated Superintendent, Leah McGinnis.

“The expected rain over the next two days will hopefully add the necessary precipitation to put this naturally occurring fire out.”

Stay with News 4 Tucson with the latest updates on the fire.