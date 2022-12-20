Liberta! Zoppé Family Circus returns to Tucson in 2023

TUCSON (KVOA) — The old world Zoppé Family Circus is getting ready to set its Big Top tent on Tucson’s west side this January.
The 2023 run will feature 24 performances between Jan 6-22 at the corner of Congress and Avenida del Convento in the Mercado District.
Theme: Liberta!
According to Zoppé, this year’s theme “brings for the remembrance of the struggles of our fellow people worldwide, attempting to obtain the freedoms and unities they desire for themselves. We hold in our hearts the key.”
What to know:
December Early Bird Promo:
- $20 General Admission
- $40 Ringside
- Children under 3 go in for FREE
Starting Jan. 1
- $25 General Admission
- $45 Ringside
- Children under 3 go in for FREE
Friday 10 a.m. shows - SHORT Program
- $15 General Admission
- $30 Ringside
- Children under 3 go in for FREE
To purchase tickets, visit Haversack Productions Tickets & Events | Tixr.
Dates and Times
- Jan. 6 @ 7 p.m.
- Jan. 7 @ 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
- Jan. 8 @ 1 p.m., 4 p.m.
- Jan. 12 @ 7 p.m.
- Jan. 13 @ 10 a.m., 7 p.m.
- Jan. 14 @ 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
- Jan. 15 @ 1 p.m., 4 p.m.
- Jan. 16 @ 1 p.m., 4 p.m.
- Jan. 19 @ 7 p.m.
- Jan. 20 @ 10 a.m., 7 p.m.
- Jan. 21 @ 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
- Jan. 22 @ 1 p.m., 4 p.m.
For more information, visit Zoppé Family Circus returns to the Mercado District! - Mercado District.