Lecture given to UA College of Nursing students sparks controversy

TUCSON - (KVOA) A social media post regarding a lecture given by a Professor of Practice at the University of Arizona College of Nursing has sparked outrage from some conservatives and has the university pushing back, Friday.
This is the post that has struck a nerve.
SCOOP: University of Arizona nursing school is teaching future nurses that 3-year-olds can know they are transgender. They’re also being taught to start questioning patients as young as 3 about their gender..@UAZNursing did not respond to our request for comment. pic.twitter.com/KlNtwsBWjO— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 6, 2023
It shares screenshots of part of a recent presentation focusing on when to ask children about their gender identity.
The lecture presents a slide saying it's okay to do so at ages 3 to 13.
The age is not okay with Arizona Republican State Senator Ken Bennett of Yavapai County who chairs the State Senate Education Committee.
"I just cannot hardly fathom we would be suggesting the nursing students at an Arizona Higher Education institution that asking children as young as 3 how they feel inside and whether they feel inside and whether they feel they're a boy or a girl, neither or both or whatever is anywhere close to appropriate," Bennett said in an interview with News 4 Tucson.
A UA student disagreed.
"People around them are probably going to go through some gender identity transformation or feel a certain way," Paige Rudy said. "There's no need to criminalize or make it seem like a bad thing. It's just exposure and you're not saying to the child you have to feel a certain way. You're just saying there are people who feel this way and that's okay."
In a statement the University of Arizona said in part:
"The College of Nursing does not recommend or advocate for young children to be asked gender-related questions in wellness checks. The college does not have a policy or position on this issue and does not integrate this type of training or education into its curriculum. The college teaches that practitioners should always work with the parents and guardians and with their permission, within their scope of the practice, and in alignment with the employing organization's guidance when treating pediatric patients."
Bennett remains appalled.
"You're giving them the impression its endorsed by the university or why would you have them presenting to a group of students who are learning their profession," the state senator said.
The university tells News 4 Tucson this lecture was given to 31 Doctor of Nursing Practice students, all of whom are practicing nurses, during the final semester of the doctoral program.