Law enforcement team releases video of eastside fatal officer-involved shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima Regional Critical Incident team on Monday released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting on Tucson's east side back in March.
Officials said the shooting happened on March 29 in the 8600 block of E. Old Spanish Trail, near Camino Seco.
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED:
In a video Monday, the team said a 911 call came in from a family friend saying 27-year-old Eric Putnam was having hallucinations and making threats to shoot a family member in the head and that he had access to firearms.
Officers tried to deescalate the situation by talking to Putnam on the phone and offered him mental health services.
When officers approached him, Putnam pointed the gun at himself and then at officers.
An officer shot him and began life saving efforts. Putnam died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
