Laura Conover statement regarding Berkman hearing

TUCSON (KVOA) — Former prosecutor David Berkman says he has filed motions and numerous public records request to the Pima County Attorney's office regarding the Louis Taylor case.
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover released a statement regarding the requests saying:
"With regards to pending litigation, we are limited on what can be said about the case. However, what we can say is that we are dedicated to our strong policy of transparency and accountability to the people of Pima County. My team works tirelessly to fulfill every single public records request that comes in with accuracy, integrity and within a reasonable amount of time.
Over the past two and a half years, there were 136 requests in 2021, 183 in 2022, and 83 in 2023 made to the Pima County Attorney’s Office. Of those 402 requests, one former PCAO employee is responsible for almost 10% (35 requests). A request may be for a single set of records, or for multiple sets of records. This former employee has submitted 97 individual requests for records within the 35 general requests. Over the same time period, approximately 30 months, this same former employee has made 488 contacts with our office: an average of 16 contacts per month.
The ability for public transparency and government accountability is a crucial feature of our Democracy, but all public records requests and disclosures are not equal. Generally, governmental offices review potential records and redact personally identifiable information. Governmental offices that also function as law offices, like the PCAO, must also review hundreds if not thousands of records. For each request, we must review to protect personally identifiable information and review to protect attorney-client information, attorney work product, and other confidential records. Each search is compounded by the multiple ways we communicate in the 21st Century: 20 years ago, someone went to a file, made copies, and produced records; today, we must review the file along with emails, text messages, and in many instances audio and video.
Due to the additional layers involved in PCAO searches, they take more time than the general, typical paper public records request. We have done our very best to release those records as quickly as possible. When a single Pima County resident is responsible for 10% of the requests to our office, it borders on an abuse of the public records system for which all Pima County residents pay in time, resources, and money.