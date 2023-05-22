 Skip to main content
Latest information on Douglas church fire

Fire truck lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Department, the fire is still active.

The fire happened in the historic Church Square, a block in Douglas on 11 Street and D Avenue, which contain several historic churches. 

It started at The St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and spread to the Presbyterian Church. Both churches are more than 100-years-old.

Cochise County Sheriff's Department says it is expected both churches will be fully destroyed.

Preschoolers were evacuated when the fire initially started.

