Latest information on Douglas church fire

TUCSON (KVOA) — According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Department, the fire is still active.
The fire happened in the historic Church Square, a block in Douglas on 11 Street and D Avenue, which contain several historic churches.
It started at The St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and spread to the Presbyterian Church. Both churches are more than 100-years-old.
Cochise County Sheriff's Department says it is expected both churches will be fully destroyed.
Preschoolers were evacuated when the fire initially started.