KVOA extends our heartfelt condolences to Kozachik family

TUCSON (KVOA) — We'd like to take time out here to recognize a special person.
By now you know all about our vice mayor and city councilman, Steve Kozachik, but you may not know about his successful and very creative brother, Pete.
Pete was a Catalina High and University of Arizona graduate.
He started making animated films in his backyard in 6th grade and had since then gone on to LA where he worked on films you may have seen like, Honey I Shrunk the Kids, The Matrix, and even got an Oscar nomination for Nightmare before Christmas.
Pete died from complications related to aphasia on September 12.
We want to give our heartfelt condolences to the Kozachik family and say thanks to Pete for inspiring a new generation of film creators here in Tucson and beyond.