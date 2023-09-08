Krysten Sinema visits her hometown to address current migrant situation

Senator Sinema took a visit to Tucson to tour the new Casa Alitas migrant facility, located on the Southside.
She met with local elected officials, advocates, and boarder stakeholders to discuss the current migrant influx crisis.
While an increase in migrants is a nationwide problem, it is hitting border states significantly hard.
This issue hits close to home for Senator Sinema.
"I'm a native of Tucson, so this has been my life since I was born and raised here. But we're seeing in the city of Tucson and Pima County County as well as here with our nonprofits, is record numbers of migrants entering our community every single day," says Senator Sinema.