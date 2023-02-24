Kids eating cannabis edibles on accident

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Arizona Dispensary Association is joining forces with the Arizona Poison Control Center to spread awareness about safety.

Some edibles look and smell just like candy and children are accidentally eating them. At least 60% of poison cases in the state consisted of kids, which landed them in the hospital.

Community Outreach Coordinator with the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center

Cori Cantin said, "what we are seeing is nausea and vomiting, along with drowsiness. Another major one is they might even have trouble breathing."

Cantin said kids ages 13 to 19 are the age group being poisoned the most.

"That does get into the high school age where kids might be seeking this stuff out. But for the younger kids, we definitely think this is more of an accidental issue" said Cantin.

The owner of the largest marijuana dispensary in Arizona believes this is happening because there's two different supply chains.

D2 dispensary owner Moe Asnani said, "You have this other supply chain, which products are coming in from all over the country, potentially the world. You also have these stores, some of them are called CBD stores and they're selling products that are not regulated or tested."

No matter where the product comes from, a health expert recommends keeping cannabis products in a secure place that is out of reach of your children.