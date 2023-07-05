Keep cool and have some fun at Summer ‘Poolooza’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – There are three more opportunities to attend Tucson Parks and Recreation’s Summer Poolooza.
These FREE pool parties have been held across the city. The three remaining dates and locations are as follows:
- Thursday, July 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Red, White, Blue Splash Bash) – Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
- Thursday, July 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Freedom Pool, 5000 E. 29th St.
- Tuesday, July 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Oury Pool, 665 N. Hughes St.
Events include Ready, Set, Rec! vans with games and activities, food, music, inflatables, pool fun, and more.
