Kari Lake continues efforts to appeal 2022 midterm election

TUCSON (KVOA) — On Monday, former Republican candidate for governor, Kari Lake, is continuing her efforts to appeal the 2022 Midterm Elections.
This time, she's calling out the Tucson area.
In this tweet, she says in part that her appeal has been transferred to a court in Pima County.
Well, the Arizona appellate court just transferred our election case to another appellate court division which doesn’t even cover Maricopa County. That appellate court covers Pima County which means the most Marxist part of the state will be hearing our case.We see what's…— Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 9, 2023