K-9s sniffing out drugs at Pima County Jail

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fentanyl is a huge issue everywhere. It's cheap, there's plenty of it, and it's highly addictive.
What is also alarming is a pill that can kill.
Year to date, Pima County Jail personnel have had 87 narcotic finds by searches or by drug detection dogs.
"We've been finding a lot of fentanyl at the jail,” said Corrections Officer Contreras Munoz.
Elle, a black Labrador Retriever, is the latest drug sniffing dog to join the Pima County Jail. Her partner is Contreras Munoz.
The two completed an extensive 8-week training in May.
"She's trained on fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, marijuana and meth,” said Contreras Munoz.
She trains regularly to keep her nose and senses sharp.
"Learning when to recognize when there is an odor also gives her a chance when she sits down,” said Contreras Munoz.
When Elle goes around the room and sniffs out a package of heroin, her partner rewards her by letting her play with a ball.
"We usually find narcotic contraband at the jail once a month,” said Contreras Munoz.
That is why the jail is doing all they can to stop the flow of drugs into the facility.
Elle is the second drug detection dog. Diesel, another black Lab, was the first.
Sgt. Tony Kelley heads the K-9 unit at the jail says Fentanyl is the biggest problem.
"A lot of times if they (inmates) know they are going to the jail they try to bring those substances in so they can still partake of them or to sell them to other inmates,” Kelley said.
Drug sniffing dogs aren't the only tool the jail is using, they recently upgraded a state-of-the-art body scan.