Juvenile dies after being involved in altercation

TUCSON (KVOA) — A juvenile has died after being involved in an altercation on Tucson's westside.
On Monday at 10:39 p.m., deputies responded to the area of North La Cholla Boulevard and West Wetmore Road for a reported pedestrian hit-and-run collision.
Upon arrival, they located a 17-year-old juvenile who was involved and injured.
He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives identified Anthony Duran and a 17-year-old juvenile being associated with the incident.
It was revealed that an altercation between the victim, Duran, and the juvenile suspect occurred.
Duran and the juvenile suspect sped off in a vehicle dragging the victim behind.
Ruran and the juvenile suspect were arrested for reckless manslaughter and booked into the Pima county Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.