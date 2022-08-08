Juvenile arrested in alleged school threat in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A juvenile was arrested Monday morning in connection to a school threat made on social media.
According to Marana Police Department, officers responded to the threat about 7 a.m.
"The information of the threat was received on social media, and that a school was going to be blown up," MPD said.
The juvenile has been charged with one count on threats and intimidation.
In an update, MPD said the juvenile resides in another state and is currently visiting family locally.
MPD said no specific school of location was identified in the threat.