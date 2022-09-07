Jury selections starts Thursday for suspected child killer

TUCSON (KVOA) - Jury selection is set to begin Thursday for Christopher Clements, a convicted sex offender, who is accused of murdering 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales and 6-year-old Isabel Celis.

He is currently on trial for the murder of Maribel Gonzales.

Police located Maribel’s body on June 6, 2014, two years after the disappearance of Isabel Celis. She was found in the Avra Valley and Trico Road area. This was only three days after she was reported missing from her midtown apartment.

In 2017, Clements claimed to have knowledge about Isabel’s case and guided investigators to the area where her remains were located. This was the same area where Maribel’s remains were found just three years earlier.

DNA evidence linked Christopher Clements to the murders of both girls.

In September 2018, Clements was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping. Clements will face two separate trials.

The judge presiding over the case has decided that there will be no news media allowed inside the courtroom during the jury selection.

There will also be no cameras allowed at the trial set to begin next week.

Clements is expected to face a second murder trial for the kidnapping and killing of Isabel Celis in February 2023.

Evidence suppression request denied in trial of man accused of killing Isabel Celis, Maribel Gonzales According to court documents obtained by News 4 Tucson on Thursday, Clements’ attorneys asked the presiding judge to suppress evidence obtained during a court-authorized live GPS tracking of the suspect’s disposable T-Mobile cell phone stating this act violated Clements’ “reasonable expectation of privacy and was a Fourth Amendment search which required a search warrant rather than a court order.”

