Judge: Suspect incompetent in 2020 case where human remains were eaten by mountain lions

TUCSON (KVOA) — The suspect in the 2020 death investigation, where human remains were eaten by mountain lions, is incompetent to understand court proceedings, a judge ruled.
In January 2020, Daylon Jacob Thorton was arrested for auto theft after he reportedly told the Pima County Sheriff's deputies that he was given the car by 66-year-old Steven Brashear, who had been reported missing.
Police said Brashear traveled to Tucson from Bartlesville, Okla. with another man in a gray Audi Q5 SUV with Oklahoma temporary plates. They said he may have been picked up by a different vehicle by an unknown person.
Police in Oklahoma said they tracked Brashear's cell phone, which was pinpointed to a location within a three-mile radius of Oracle and Hardy roads.
According to an interim complaint, Thornton inquired with Oro Valley Police Department about the missing person's case and to report a missing cell phone. Police discovered he was driving Brashear's vehicle.
Police later identified Thorton as the person of interest in the investigation of the human remains that were found in Pima Canyon Trail.
Recently, a Pima County judge ruled that there is “substantial probability” that Thorton “can be restored to competency within the time frame permitted under Arizona law.”
Thornton will be in custody of the Pima County Restoration to Competency Program.
A hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 27.