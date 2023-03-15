Judge in Clements trial aware jury was deadlocked before he declared a mistrial

TUCSON (KVOA) - Just weeks after a mistrial was declared in the kidnapping and murder trial for the death of six-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012, there are questions regarding if the judge in the Christopher Clements mistrial knew there were issues among the jurors.
Earlier this month the jury deadlocked with 11 jurors voting to convict and one to acquit.
News 4 Tucson spoke exclusively to four jurors who provided insight in to how the jury struggled with the lone juror who voted "not guilty".
The trial went on for three weeks at the courts building.
The jurors listened to the testimony from 30 people. They also saw photos, exhibits, and heard numerous 911 calls.
But when it was time to deliberate, that's when the real challenges began.
The four jurors asked not to be identified, but wanted the public to know especially the Celis family what went on.
About 30 minutes into the deliberations a secret vote was taken. The majority voted guilty, but one person did not.
An open discussion then began.
One of four jurors told us, "One juror refused to speak. That juror and another juror got into a spat."
The jurors began to openly express their opinions except the one.
The unidentified juror said, "They were unwilling to discuss anything."
At one point during the discussions, the juror went on and said, "This juror even put their hands to their ears blah...blah.... I'm not going to listen to you, I'm not going to talk about this."
So two of the jurors wrote a note to the judge keeping in mind this was day one of deliberations.
"We asked him and we said listen we have a juror that is refusing to deliberate is this... What do we do.?"
The jurors said they went to the judge because, "We didn't think it was going to fare well if the people who were supposed to be talking and coming up with a verdict are refusing to do their due diligence."
Judge James Marner's response according to the juror, "We got a message back saying he would address it and nothing ever came of it."
So, they continued to deliberate another day. The vote was still 11 guilty, one not guilty. All the while they said they kept trying to reason with the one holdout.
"She would tell me, "what did I say? I'm not going to change my mind."
Then another note went to Judge Marner.
"O.K. we are at a standstill. He said, "Keep trying."
Finally the jurors came to the same agreement, they were deadlocked.
But the hardest part of it all, the jurors told News 4 Tucson,
"We had a little girl counting on us, we had a family who was grieving, who is still grieving who was counting on us. I hope she can sleep at night."
A mistrial was declared for Clements and the attorneys will be back in court at the end of the month to discuss a second trial date.