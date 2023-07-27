 Skip to main content
Judge extends deadline for public records request

  Updated
  • 0
Louis-C.-Taylor

Louis C. Taylor

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Superior Court judge has extended the deadline for the Pima County Attorney's Office to produce documents concerning the Louis Taylor case.

Taylor is the man who spent over 40 years in prison after he was convicted in the deaths of 28 people who died in the Pioneer Hotel Fire in 1970.

A former prosecutor has filed public records request asking for the files.

David Berkman has been requesting the documents.

The judge has ordered those documents to be handed over before and has now extended the deadline to September 8th.

Former prosecutor David Berkman says he has filed motions and numerous public records requests to the Pima County Attorney's Office regarding the Louis Taylor case.

"They haven't done anything in regard to the ongoing requests. We're talking about six or seven months of records. They didn't give me anything, continuing records, they gave me nothing." David Berkman said.

Paul Loucks, representing the Pima County Attorney's Office, counters..

"He thinks he's entitled to any record just because he filed a public records request. That's absolutely not the law. So those are absolutely outside of what he requested."  Paul Loucks said.

County Attorney Laura Conover released a statement it says in part. "...When a single Pima County resident is responsible for 10% of the requests to our office, it borders on an abuse of the public records system."

