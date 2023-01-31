Judge enters "not guilty" plea for woman suspected of causing death of "Umbrella Lady"

TUCSON (KVOA) — The woman who struck and killed Lydia Reis, also known as "Umbrella Lady" appeared in court on Tuesday.
Guadalupe Solis appeared in court on Tuesday without an attorney, looking very different from her booking photo.
She entered a "Not guilty" plea.
She stood before Judge Lee Ann Roads.
"I am going to appoint Michael Rosenbloom to represent you. Your next hearing is March 1 at 8:30 a.m. before the Honorable Renee Bennett. She is Division 14 on the 5th floor," the Judge said.
The grand jury indicted her on leaving the scene after causing an accident resulting in death or serious physical injury which is a class two felony.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the 53-year-old woman struck Reis on Jan 5. She was walking near Oracle and Ina Roads.
Investigators say Solis was traveling eastbound on Ina Road when she allegedly struck Reis who was walking on the roadway.
A witness told investigators they saw Solis hit the woman known to many as the "Umbrella Lady." They said the suspect vehicle did not stop to help the pedestrian and was seen heading eastbound towards Oracle Road.
Court record show she admitted to being involved in the crash, but told authorities she thought she had hit a utility pole. She said she was going to return to the scene after she contacted her insurance company, and repaired her vehicle.
News 4 Tucson asked her for an interview, and she responded "No comment."