Jonathan's Cork has new owners

TUCSON (KVOA) — Chef Jonathan Landeen and his wife and partner, Colette will retire on March 27 when new owners Glenn and Sally Murphy take over the restaurant.
“Colette and I are so thankful to the community and most importantly, our guests and regulars who have been with us from day one – they really are the heart and soul of the Cork. It has truly been a labor of love for us. I couldn’t have asked for a more loyal crew, our little “family” has weathered every storm, held it together no matter what. I know that with their guidance, the new owner will continue to deliver the very best of our traditions”.
In the late 1950's, Landeen moved to Tucson with his family from Nebraska. He then went to New Orleans where he worked with Chef Paul Prudhomme at the legendary Commander's Place. When he returned to Tucson, he held the executive chef title at severa restaurants before buying The Tucson Cork, known as the Cork and Cleaver, in 1994.
For the past 29 years, Jonathan's Cork maintained its signature style with classic offerings such as, escargot, prime beef dishes, Bison, venison and ostrich, and seafood entrees.
Glen Murphy is a native of Perth, Australia and first stepped into a commercial kitchen at the age of 15. He excelled in the Hilton Hotel culinary program. During this career, he has owned and/or operated 40+ restaurants and bars on three continents. Sally (Shamrell) Murphy is a native Arizonan who grew up in Bisbee. She worked as both a TV journalist in Tucson and an actor in Los Angeles.
The pair met over 20 years ago when Glenn operated Backstage, a live music venue located next door to the Cork. They look forward to the responsibility of upholding tradition while operating Tucson's famed Resturaunt Row.
“The Cork has such a rich history of fantastic food in a cozy old-school environment…it’s like a comfortable old glove and we can’t wait to continue that legacy”, said Murphy.
Jonathan’s Cork is located at 6350 E Tanque Verde Road. For reservations call 520-296-1631. To view the menus, visit jonathanscork.com.