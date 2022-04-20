 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Javelina bites Tucson woman on leg while taking out trash, wildlife officials say

  • 0
Javelina bites Tucson woman on leg while taking out trash, wildlife officials say
Arizona Game and Fish Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 58-year-old woman was bitten by a javelina while taking out the trash Tuesday night, according to wildlife officials.

Arizona Game and Fish Department says the woman was charged, knocked down and bitten on the leg by the javelina near Bear Canyon and Snyder roads.

She was transported to a hospital and has been released.

Wildlife officials are investigating the incident.