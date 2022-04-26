It's official! Tucson International Airport hits its 1st 100-degree day of 2022

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's official! Tucson International Airport has hit its first 100-degree weather day of 2022.
Ice Break 2022 occurred today at 12:55 PM. Here are some tidbits about today's heat. We are scrolling through thousands of entries looking for a winner. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/aRhFnlfpYX— Tucson Weather (@mattbrode) April 26, 2022
According to the National Weather Service Tucson, Tucson Airport hit 100 degrees at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, breaking the 2020 record of 99.
And we’ve broken the ice….🥵 https://t.co/lwni6pQzzl— Shea Sorenson (@sheasorensonwx) April 26, 2022
In 2021, Tucson Airport hit 100-degrees at 3:58 p.m. on May 13. In 2020, the Airport hit 100 degrees at 2:47 p.m. on April 29.
Today marks the 3rd earliest Ice Break since records have been kept. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/h8Xx8CctWp— Tucson Weather (@mattbrode) April 26, 2022
The earliest the Old Pueblo has broken the ice was on April 19, 1989. June 22, 1905 was the latest date it took Tucson to hit 100-degrees for the first time in the year.
Very early 100 degree day for Tucson!— Daniel McFarland (@DanielMcFarland) April 26, 2022
One of the few times we have beaten Phoenix to the triple digits. https://t.co/hEXCI7i2Aq
This is a developing story.