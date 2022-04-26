 Skip to main content
It's official! Tucson International Airport hits its 1st 100-degree day of 2022

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's official! Tucson International Airport has hit its first 100-degree weather day of 2022.

According to the National Weather Service Tucson, Tucson Airport hit 100 degrees at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, breaking the 2020 record of 99.

In 2021, Tucson Airport hit 100-degrees at 3:58 p.m. on May 13. In 2020, the Airport hit 100 degrees at 2:47 p.m. on April 29.

The earliest the Old Pueblo has broken the ice was on April 19, 1989. June 22, 1905 was the latest date it took Tucson to hit 100-degrees for the first time in the year.

This is a developing story.

