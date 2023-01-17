It’s been 5 years since the Ramirez siblings were last seen in Tucson. New age progressions have been released.

TUCSON (KVOA) — It has been nearly 5 years since the Ramirez siblings were last seen in Tucson after their parents allegedly kidnapped them during a supervised visit.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children recently released new age progressions photos of what 5-year-old Kahmila Ramirez and 10-year-old Luis Ramirez may look like now.
In 2018, police said Luis Sr. and Andrea Vanessa Ramirez allegedly assaulted a Department of Child Services contract employee. They said they tied the employee to a tree and tased them before abducting the children.
Luis was 5 years old, and Kahmila was six months old at the time of the kidnapping.
News 4 Tucson obtained video of the couple crossing into Nogales with the children on May 5, 2019.
In 2019, both Luis and Vanessa Andrea Ramirez found guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor and child abuse. According to officials, two days before they abducted their children, Luis and Vanessa Andrea Ramirez were arraigned on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and child abuse.
Officials said the sexual exploitation of minor charges did not involve the children of Luis and Vanessa Ramirez.
Last Saturday, the children were featured during the missing segment for On Patrol: Live. Erika Ramirez, the children's aunt, said she still holds out hope the children will be found.