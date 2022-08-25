 Skip to main content
Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting on Tucson's south side

Heavy police presence at southside intersection

TUCSON (KVOA) — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting on Tucson's south side Thursday.

The shooting happened at Park Avenue and Bilby Road.

