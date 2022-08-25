Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting on Tucson's south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting on Tucson's south side Thursday.
The shooting happened at Park Avenue and Bilby Road.
🚨OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING🚨The investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 12 p.m. in the 6000 block of S. Park Ave. Details are limited. Media staging area will be S. Park and E. Bilby, north of. Unk ETA for media briefing. pic.twitter.com/mRjlN0wW8X— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 25, 2022
