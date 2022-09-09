Investigation underway after Sierra Vista teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) — School leaders in Sierra Vista responded Friday to online accusations against a high school teacher.
The Sierra Vista Unified School District is not naming the Buena High School teacher, who is said to have made sexual comments, as well as engaged in inappropriate conduct with students.
In an email to News 4 Tucson, a district spokesperson said:
"Buena High School and Sierra Vista Unified administration are aware of the claims against a Buena High School teacher. We are conducting our own investigation regarding the claims and have also informed the Sierra Vista Police Department. These types of accusations are taken very seriously by the administration and we will take any and all necessary steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students."
So far, police have not made an arrest as the investigation continues.