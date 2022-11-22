Investigation underway after man shot in leg while walking dog near Hereford, sheriff’s office says

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — A man is being treated for injuries after being shot in the leg late Monday night near Hereford, authorities said.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the 29-year-old victim was walking his dog near Burro Drive when he was shot in the leg.
He reportedly returned fire towards an unknown suspect and contacted family members for help.
While the shooting remains under investigation, CCSO is asking anyone with information to call their office at 520-432-9500.