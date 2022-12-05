 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Areas of visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense
fog. Visibilities are expected to improve after 9 am.

* WHERE...Most of Southeast Arizona.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Potential impacts to early morning flights.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Investigation underway after man shot and killed by Tucson police

Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by police on Tucson’s west side late Sunday night.

Police say officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Rillito St., near Oracle Road in reference to an aggravated assault and an armed suspect.

“Officers located the residence and began making announcements for the suspect to exit. Eventually, the suspect exited, and officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect,” Tucson Police Department said in a Tweet.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries in connection to the shooting have been reported.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, law enforcement officials who review officer-involved shootings, is also investigating the shooting, TPD said.